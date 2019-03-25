MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A drug dealer who tried to sell heroin in central Illinois is going to prison.
A jury found James D. Jones, 37, guilty of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance – a Class X felony - after he was caught with drugs. He delivered over 19 grams of heroin to a person in Springfield while in a Forsyth Best Buy parking lot. The charge came on Dec. 13, 2016. Jones was on parole at the time after a 2006 Macon County conviction for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The sentence for that crime was 20 years in prison.
WAND-TV previously reported Jones and a woman, identified as 20-year-old Carnessa Jackson, faced charges after police searched a house on Dec. 20, 2016 in the 1300 block of Decatur’s Wellington Way. In that search, law enforcement found over 6 ounces of heroin, more than 3 ounces of powder cocaine and over 1.5 ounces of crack cocaine. Those drugs had a street value of about $51,200.
Jones faces between 6 and 60 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17. Court records show Jackson will be in court for a pre-trial hearing on May 7.
The Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration and Central Illinois Enforcement Group were involved in the investigation.