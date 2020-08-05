SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Heroin, meth, and a stolen gun were seized during drug raid on a suspected drug dealer in Springfield.
Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Unit (TRU) and DIRT team executed a search warrant at 505 S. Livingston, Springfield.
The warrant was obtained after DIRT and SPD’s Proactive Crime Unit made multiple controlled buys of heroin from Elmer B. Perkins Jr., 49, of that address, deputies said.
Seized in the drug raid were a 9mm pistol, which had been reported stolen, ammunition, 4 grams of heroin, 27 grams of suspected methamphetamine and digital scales.
Perkins is on probation in Sangamon County for Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and has extensive criminal history, deputies said.
He was transported to the Sangamon County Jail and is preliminarily charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of Methamphetamine and had a traffic warrant out of Sangamon County.
