HEYWORTH, Ill. (WAND)- A group of local Veterans are working with a non-profit to tell their stories through song.
Three local Veterans are recounting their stories while a non-profit organization is bringing those stories to life through lyrics.
World War II Vets Roy Roberts and Paul Petry, and Vietnam Veteran Dave Henard recently met with Freedom Sings; a Tennessee-based organization that helps create a unique song based on their experiences.
The Veterans spoke via Zoom with Don Goodman, a songwriter that has composed over 100 songs for heroes across the country.
Petry, Roberts and Henard are volunteers for the Battle Cross Crusaders, a Clinton-based group that honors World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Veterans along their funeral procession routes.
Program Manger Jeff Morlock has made it a mission to preserve the stories of theses noble men and women for future generations.
"Get these guys stories, get them saved for grandkids, great grandkids. Future generations might not get to hear from these guys. Our mission is to get it saved for them," said Morlock.
Freedom Sings Organizer T.J. Moreland says they'll be part of the Library of Congress Veteran's Project.
"It goes to the Library of Congress, then from there we're going to get it into the high schools, into the middle schools. So 100 years from now, they can know what their grandfather, their great grandfather did when he was in the war," said Moreland.
He says music is a way for Veterans to heal from their pasts, especially those who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.
"After a veteran starts crying, after he starts tears, after he starts talking more, the song comes out. It's when he says, 'it's freedom.'"
Once completed, the songs will be available for listening on the Freedom Sings website.
