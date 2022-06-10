ILLINOIS (WAND) - Fuel prices are hitting Illinoisans hard and have many drivers rethinking their travel. But agencies like police and fire don't have a choice in running these life saving calls.
Now, cities large and small are feeling the strain of rising prices.
Police, firefighters and paramedics are ready to answer the call when you need them. But answering 911 calls is getting more expensive each day as fuel prices skyrocket.
"Our squad cars costs have been going up as the price of gasoline has been going up. The impact has been the same or similar to what regular customers pay," Mahomet Police Chief Michael Metzler told WAND News.
Chief Metzler said like most cities, Mahomet buys its fuel in bulk. But even those rates have shot up in the past few months.
"We were paying $3.60 a gallon, compared to what the regular gas prices are. Currently, that price has increase to $3.78 a gallon," Metzler added.
The chief has asked the village board for additional funds to help cover these costs, starting with the new fiscal year.
"What the village pays for gasoline, I think our department - the police department - I think we account for 60% of it. So that's pretty significant," Chief Metzler explained.
But it's not just small towns. Decatur is also seeing a huge spike in prices at the pump.
"We do buy our gas in bulk here at the city. So we were paying about under $2.50 per gallon for diesel at the beginning of the year. Now that's cost is close to $4 a gallon," Ryan Huffer, communications coordinator for the city of Decatur, told WAND News.
Decatur leader anticipated inflation would drive costs up and added funding to soften the blow.
"Our budget is about $1.2 million for fuel costs and that's police, fire, public transit, anything else. But we did add this year $100,000 for contingency, and that's turning out to be a pretty smart decision," Huffer explained.
Now, cities will monitor inflation and fuel costs, hoping to stay ahead of the curve and on budget.
Towns and municipalities are eligible to purchase fuel in bulk at a discount because of their tax exempt status.
