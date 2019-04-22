CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Construction for the new Central and Centennial high schools is still underway this summer, which means school athletes are finding other places to practice and work out.
Activities that would normally be held in the high school gyms will be held elsewhere as both are taken over by construction, the News Gazette reports.
Workouts during the summer for many sports will be moved to other Unit 4 schools, officials said.
Other gyms that will be used are the ones at Edison, Garden Hills, Kenwood, and Jefferson.