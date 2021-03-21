SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) A Springfield high school senior just launched a fun business to help people get fun photos! Justin Irvin and his family created Oh Snap Space, a pop-up selfie studio. With the workforce looking different because of COVID-19, Irvin wanted to start on a business as soon as possible.
"With everything going on, I thought maybe I'd get a little bit of early headstart. And one thing led to another and now we're here," Irvin said. The idea came from the larger photo spots in big cities.
"I noticed there's one in St. Louis, I was very popular. And I saw the idea. And I was like, no, it's Springfield needs something like that," Irvin said. His friends support him one hundred percent.
"When I told them, it blew their minds. They're in here all the time helping out," Irvin said. Currently, there are 7 stations for photos, all with different backgrounds and props. They plan to try new themes and make more "rooms" for creating social-media-worthy posts.
"[for example] we've got a ball pit full of balls, and beach balls and floaties and things like that. We also got some hanging roses with like bigger roses for people as well, which seems to be a favorite here," Irvin said. They also have a newspaper spot, pink spot, clouds with lights, and more.
For more information on times, prices, and to schedule an appointment, click here.
