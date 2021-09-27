CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) : Centennial High School students are using their voice to speak up against recent lack of communication from the Unit 4 school district. 
 
"I don't feel safe, I don't feel heard, I don't feel loved," one student said.
 
After recent violence near Unit 4 schools, students say they are frustrated with new protocols, which they said are "not fixing the problem." 
 
Students said the district wants to hear their voice.
 
"We've been told a lot about how students voices are important and how we need to be heard," said Ellison Ridek, a senior at Centennial, who added students somehow feel like they are not heard. "We're really not given the channels to be able to speak about what's going on." 
 
That is why they showed up to Monday night's Unit 4 school board meeting. They wanted to voice their concerns. Students told WAND News there was a lot on their list, like lack of communication, lack of an intercom system, faulty emergency buttons in classrooms, and lastly, a lack of smooth processing when metal detectors are being used. 

However, the randomized metal detectors has some students feeling uneasy. Paige Dixon, a junior at Centennial, said she feels on edge during the metal detecting process.

"In the metal detectors, I'm being patted down by someone I don't know, going through my bag. You know, met with screaming kids," she said.

Jake Cox, another senior, told WAND News it makes him feel like he's not in a school anymore.

"It feels like they're not listening to us and they're just throwing more money and more, like, militarization of the problem," Cox said. 

Jessa Kimble, a senior, said the process is uncomfortable for many. The first time they used the detectors, Kimble said it took hours to complete, which made many students miss class. She said it was disorganized.

"Some of the administrators were checking your bags, some of them weren't, they weren't following the exact same protocols for everybody," she said. "There were officers there who didn't have their masks on, and they were yelling at kids." 

Most of all, students said the district is not communicating with them and hear things on social media before they hear directly from the district.

"That's really what we want is just clear concise communication and transparency, and for them to actually, truly listen to us," Kimble said.

She added she's pushing for a district-wide text alert system so students, teachers, staff and parents can be updated on any possible situation.

"We're hoping to get a call and emergency call or text system in place because we live in a university town, U of I has it, Parkland has it," she said.

Yet before all that, these students said they want to feel a sense of unity and want to address the violence and trauma first. They are pushing for mental and emotional help so kids can move through the traumatic situations that have presented themselves in the last weeks in Champaign-Urbana. 

"We need healing and we need a sense of community," Cox said.

"We need (a) sense of unity and having some fun in some ... we don't need to continue with learning with all these things happening, we need some healing and unity in our school," Kimble said. 

The Unit 4 school district told WAND News that last week, Superintendent Dr. Boozer sent out an email to students and parents addressing recent changes and violence in the schools. Read the email below. 

Download PDF Dr. Sheila Boozer

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.