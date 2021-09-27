However, the randomized metal detectors has some students feeling uneasy. Paige Dixon, a junior at Centennial, said she feels on edge during the metal detecting process.
"In the metal detectors, I'm being patted down by someone I don't know, going through my bag. You know, met with screaming kids," she said.
Jake Cox, another senior, told WAND News it makes him feel like he's not in a school anymore.
"It feels like they're not listening to us and they're just throwing more money and more, like, militarization of the problem," Cox said.
Jessa Kimble, a senior, said the process is uncomfortable for many. The first time they used the detectors, Kimble said it took hours to complete, which made many students miss class. She said it was disorganized.
"Some of the administrators were checking your bags, some of them weren't, they weren't following the exact same protocols for everybody," she said. "There were officers there who didn't have their masks on, and they were yelling at kids."
Most of all, students said the district is not communicating with them and hear things on social media before they hear directly from the district.
"That's really what we want is just clear concise communication and transparency, and for them to actually, truly listen to us," Kimble said.
She added she's pushing for a district-wide text alert system so students, teachers, staff and parents can be updated on any possible situation.
"We're hoping to get a call and emergency call or text system in place because we live in a university town, U of I has it, Parkland has it," she said.
Yet before all that, these students said they want to feel a sense of unity and want to address the violence and trauma first. They are pushing for mental and emotional help so kids can move through the traumatic situations that have presented themselves in the last weeks in Champaign-Urbana.
"We need healing and we need a sense of community," Cox said.
"We need (a) sense of unity and having some fun in some ... we don't need to continue with learning with all these things happening, we need some healing and unity in our school," Kimble said.
The Unit 4 school district told WAND News that last week, Superintendent Dr. Boozer sent out an email to students and parents addressing recent changes and violence in the schools. Read the email below.
