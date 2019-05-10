CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Glenwood High School is teaching kids that they don't have to be impaired to have fun at prom.
The Chatham Police Department and Glenwood came together to create a "PROMise" campaign.
Chatham Police Officer David Leach says the program is designed to encourage students to make safe and responsible choices after they leave prom.
"If they've had too much to drink, or if they've used something, don't drive, don't get behind the wheel," Leach said.
Students like Emily King and Luke Lehnen chose to sign the banner and take the pledge.
"I chose to sign it to show kids you don't need to be drunk to have fun at prom," Lehnen said. "They might think, oh that's the cool thing, everyone's doing it, but there's a lot of people who aren't doing it, and they are still having the same amount of fun."
According to King, students were also encouraged to talk to their parents about what to do if they find themselves in an unsafe situation.
"Even though it might be scary to call your parents in the middle of the night saying your drunk, and you don't have a way home, it's important to know you can go to your parents about these things," King said.
Officer Leach says Chatham patrols will be increased this weekend.
"Statistically there are some bad accidents on prom night, and we don't want tragedy to strike here," Leach said.
The signed banner will be on display at prom.