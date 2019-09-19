SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of students at Springfield's Southeast High School participated in a walkout Thursday, with the purpose of remembering a fellow student who recently took his own life.
The walkout's two organizers, juniors Ariona Fairlee and Izzy Nudo, told WAND they were upset that their school had remained silent after the student's death on Saturday.
"I didn't hear about it from the school," Fairlee said. "And I thought ... that was disappointing, because we could have had a moment of silence in his name."
"I think what made us want to do this is that it was kind of being treated as a taboo, and ... it shouldn't be talked about because it would be frowned upon," added Nudo. "But things don't change unless you talk about it."
While the idea of doing a walkout started with Fairlee and Nudo, it spread quickly, attracting hundreds of students and even the deceased student's family.
"I hope that what the kids take away from this is that we do have resources available," Nudo said. "And that there's always, always, always a light at the end of the tunnel, no matter how long it may take, because time heals everything."
Heather Kaloupek, a counselor and therapist based in Decatur, said she understands why school districts might be hesitant to initiate conversation on a student's suicide, but advised that school officials reach out to their students when the tragedies occur.
"The more that districts can engage in that conversation, and say we mourn with you, we grieve with you, I think it builds connection," Kaloupek said. "It builds rapport with their students, and then, in return, they feel supported."
Kaloupek also encouraged parents and teachers to have open dialogue with their kids about suicide.
"I think when this happens ... it opens the opportunity and the dialogue for parents to talk to their child about them, and say hey, this student was struggling, have you ever struggled in that way?" she said. "And I think it's a great way to have that conversation and prevent this from happening."
The school district issued a statement on the student's suicide and the walkout Thursday afternoon. The statement said:
"District 186 would like to express our sincere condolences to the family in the loss of their child. A student organized memorial was held today for a former classmate at Southeast High School with the support of administration and staff. Students led the memorial and available resources were shared. Additional social workers were at the school and will continue to be available for students that need support. "