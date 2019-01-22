CATLIN, Ill. (WAND) - Salt Fork High School is painting the gym pink in honor of an aide who lost her battle with breast cancer.
The News Gazette reports Cuba Poulson was a personal aide at the school to special needs students.
She passed away on Jan. 10 from complications from breast cancer.
Tuesday at 6 p.m., students, staff, and teachers will be wearing pink in her honor at the boys' basketball home game against Milford.
Organizers pre-sold pink t-shirts with "Hope" on the front and "Cuba's Crew" on the back for the Paint the Gym Pink fundraising event.
Anyone without a t-shirt is still asked to wear pink.
Collection cans will be at the ticket booth. Donations and proceeds from the concession stand will go to Mrs. Poulson's husband to help with medical bills.