CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - 16 teams of high-schoolers will be pitching startup ideas in Champaign as part of a Youth Entrepreneur Program.
The teams will present at the Champaign Public Library Sunday for a chance to win up to $5,000 in seed money.
This is the first time the library has hosted this competition. It is part of the library's goal to offer more business services, the News Gazette said.
The library took over from the Champaign school district the Young Entrepreneur Program geared toward high school students.
The students met every other week, to get advice from a business advisory team.
The pitch competition is open to the public and will go from 2 to 5 p.m.
Teams will pitch their business in four minutes. They will then get three minutes of feedback from five judges.
Three prizes will be given out in each age group. Third place will take $500. Second place will get $1,000, and first place will walk away with $5,000.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott will also be donating a signed helmet to the best pitch focused on creating a community impact, the News Gazette reports.