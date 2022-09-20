(WAND WEATHER) — Record or near record highs are expected across Central Illinois today.
As summer winds down, we're still going to be hazy, hot, and humid today and Wednesday.
High temperatures Tuesday will reach the low-to-mid-90s, but it'll feel like 100° with the humidity. Record highs today are mostly between 94°-96°.
Wednesday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the upper-80s.
A few showers and storms are possible Wednesday into Wednesday evening. This will usher in cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.
Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper-60s to around 70° with overnight lows Thursday night in the 40s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
