(WAND) - A high wind warning is still in effect on Wednesday for most of the day.
The WAND viewing area will be dealing with high winds until about 6 p.m. West winds will be up to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS said the winds could blow down trees and take down power lines. Widespread power outages could be expected.
Anyone traveling should take caution. High profile vehicles should be especially cautious.
High winds will spread into eastern Illinois by 7 a.m. Peak winds gusts are expected between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.
In this video you can see a tractor trailer's tires lift off the ground because of the wind strengths.