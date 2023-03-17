(WAND) — An Illinois student explained what Governor J.B. Pritzker's higher education investment plan will mean for students across the state.
Tyler Cannon was working as a hospital security guard, when he decided to make a change.
"Working with patients in crisis inspired me to change careers to support them in the health care world. One day I hope to become a neonatal nurse practitioner," Cannon said during a press conference Friday.
But, as he was looking to enroll in college, his father suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure.
"I didn't feel right at the time asking my parents to help me pay for college. So I decided to enroll in the basic nursing program here at Malcolm X college," Cannon explained.
He filled out the FAFSA form, hoping for some financial aid to pay for community college.
"The grant took care of most of my tuition and fees not covered by federal aid," Cannon added.
He's talking about the MAP Grant. This week WAND News reported that Governor Pritzker is looking to add $100-million to the MAP grant program, bridging the gap from federal student aid, to make community college free for most working class students.
"It means that people can get a good education and graduate with no student debt— that's a big deal," Governor Pritzker explained.
The governor hopes this encourages Illinois students to earn degrees in industries with high demand for new workers.
"Each opens the door to higher wages and new careers and better jobs in health care, aviation, IT and agriculture, construction management, accounting, advanced manufacturing," Governor Pritzker added.
The increased MAP grant funding, paired with a 7% increase in funding to City Colleges, is helping keep tuition down and improvements up.
"For the capital investments that have been made that allow us to fix roofs and boilers and things that are really important, but often get left behind," Juan Salgado, Chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago said.
The governor said since taking office he has increased MAP grant funding by 50%.
