(WAND) - It's definitely going to start feeling like spring again across Central Illinois.
Thursday will be a perfect day with abundant sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid-70s.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight as the winds start to pick up. Lows will drop into the low-50s.
Rain showers are likely south and west Friday morning and become more scattered as the showers move northeast during the day. Clouds and rain will hold highs down into the 60s Friday.
It'll turn breezy and much warmer this weekend.
A sun and cloud mix will push highs into the 70s Saturday, but a warm front brings showers and storms Saturday night into early Sunday.
Highs Sunday into early next week will be in the low-to-mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, Monday, and early Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
