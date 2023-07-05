(WAND) - One more hot and humid day for Central Illinois before we see some relief.
Highs this afternoon will be around 90° again with shower and storm chances increasing.
Some of the storms later today and this evening may become strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the biggest threats. Heavy downpours are also likely, which could cause some localized flash flooding.
The storms diminish late tonight giving way to a sun and cloud mix Thursday. Highs will be much cooler around 80° with lower humidity.
We'll enjoy another comfortable day Friday with highs in the low-80s.
Showers and storms approach Friday evening with a better chance Friday night, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.
Some of the storms Saturday may become strong to severe.
Weekend highs will be in the 70s and 80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
