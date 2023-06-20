(WAND) - Tuesday is the last full day of spring, but it's going to feel like summer across Central Illinois.
Under abundant sunshine, highs will top out near 90° today.
It'll become breezy this afternoon and those conditions continue through the weekend.
Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper-80s through the end of the week.
An isolated shower can't be ruled out Thursday and Friday afternoon, but our best rain chances arrive Saturday night into Sunday.
Weekend highs will be near 90°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
