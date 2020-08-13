DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that multiple projects in the Decatur area are underway or starting soon and extending into 2021.
Three of the five projects are ongoing, with two starting later:
- U.S. 51 resurfacing from a mile south of U.S. 36 to east of Business U.S. 51 on the southwest side Decatur began in July and is scheduled for completion in September. Lane closures are necessary for the completion of the project.
- I-72 bridge deck overlays and repairs 1 mile east of Oreana under County Highway 20 started in June and is scheduled to be completed in September. A portion of County Highway 20 1 mile east of Oreana is closed. Detours and alternate routes are posted for this area.
- Old U.S. 36 resurfacing from the Sangamon County line to U.S. 36 in Decatur began in June and is scheduled for completion in May 2021. Lane closures are necessary for the completion of the project. No night closures are expected.
- U.S. 51 resurfacing and bridge joint replacement from Business U.S. 51 southwest of Decatur to north of the Shelby County line is scheduled to begin mid-August and to be completed in 2021. Lane closures will be necessary for the completion of this project. Advance signing and detours will be posted.
- U.S. 36/Illinois 121 resurfacing and traffic signal upgrades from 19th Street to east of Airport Road in Decatur is scheduled to begin construction later this year and will be completed over two construction seasons. Lane closures and sidewalk closures will be necessary for the completion of the project.
The five projects represent a total investment of more than $35 million for the region, with nearly $30 million coming from Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program.
“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, Illinois isn’t just making temporary repairs and patching up existing infrastructure, it’s investing for the future,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois is the beginning of an effort to improve and replace roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Decatur area and across the entire state. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake five projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges for the Decatur community.”
IDOT says motorists can expect delays and should allow for extra time when traveling through this corridor. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, watch for traffic signals, be aware of width restrictions, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
