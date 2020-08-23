HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A Hillsboro High School student tested positive for COVID-19, the district's superintendent said in a statement.
In a message to parents, Superintendent David Powell said the student was last in attendance on Wednesday.
The district worked with the Montgomery County Health Department to conduct contact tracing. 17 students will need to quarantine for 14 days as a result of the contact tracing. No staff members were put on mandatory quarantine.
School will resume as planned Monday.
