HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — On its official Facebook page, Hillsboro High School announced that all activities were cancelled Friday evening, "due to the police investigation of a death near the high school property. "
WAND News has reached out to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Hillsboro PD to learn more.
The school plans on resuming regular activities on Saturday, December 17.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.