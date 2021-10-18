SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Hillsboro man has admitted to enticing a 16-year-old boy for sexually explicit conduct.
Andrew B. Collins, 32, is charged with enticement of a minor. His guilty plea was entered on Friday, Oct. 15 at a change-of-plea hearing.
Online chats between Collins and the victim showed he persuaded the teen to engage in intercourse by offering him toy gifts, promises of weekends together, nude massages and an option to live together permanently in the future.
Collins is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14, 2022 in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Springfield.
For enticement of a minor, the statutory penalty Collins faces is 10 years to life behind bars, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of 5 years to life.
The investigation included participation of the United States Secret Service and the Southern Illinois University Police Department, which is a member of the Central and Southern Illinois Attorney General's Financial and Cyber Crimes Task Force. The governor is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris.
