HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A 33-year-old man from Hillsboro has been arrested on two separate sexual assault chargers.
According to the Hillsboro Police Department Matthew Chandler was arrested on July 7, for the offenses of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Police say they received a report of a sexual assault of a minor that had occurred in Montgomery County in June of 2022. After further investigation Chandler was identified as the alleged perpetrator.
Chandler was arrested on July 7, and posted ten percent of his bond of $200,000.
Police remind the public that an arrest and filing of chargers is merely an accusation; a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
