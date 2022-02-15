HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - A Hillsboro man has been sentenced to 120 months in jail for enticing a minor.
Andrew Collins, 32, was sentenced to 120-months imprisonment and 10-years supervised release on Monday.
Collins pleaded guilty on October 14 to enticing a 16-year-old girl to have sex with him by offering toy gifts, promises of weekends together, nude massages, and permanently living together.
The victim's name is withheld due to her age and the nature of the crimes.
