(WAND)-A Hillsboro Police Department K9 receives new protective wear donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Hillsboro Police Department's K9 Lil Darryl will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit organization established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Lil Darryl's vest will be sponsored by Cyndi Brown of Fort Collins, CO, and will be embroidered with the sentiment "Born to love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always."
The lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, NIJ certified, and expected to arrive within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,301 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount; one vest is worth a single donation of $960.
Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.
