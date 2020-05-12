DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands have lost their jobs because of the current health pandemic, but Workforce Investment Solutions said there is hope because some companies are hiring.
Larry Peterson, Special Projects Consultant, said while job loss is high, manufacturing companies like Fuyao Glass in Mt. Zion are hiring for regular shift work.
"A lot of jobs aren't advertising, but every now and then jobs do become available."
Peterson said, while there is limited hiring happening, now is a good time to for job seekers to rework their resume and prepare for job openings in the near future.
"If they (job seeker) haven't worked in a while they can go to the work site for workforce investment solutions and there we have special webinars that people can download for resumes writing and interview help"
Workforce Investment Solutions cannot have people in the office, because of COVID-19, but the company has created an application for people to do preliminary work and call to set up an appointment.
"One good thing about this time is there are a lot of people who have been officially laid-off and they for fortunately collecting some unemployment benefits, and when you collect unemployment benefits that's one of the requirements to receive services from Workforce."
For more information about how to connect with Workforce Investment Solutions, click here.
