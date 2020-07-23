CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - As of Thursday, Champaign County had more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases.
When looking at the county's statistics, health officials said minority communities are disproportionately affected by the virus.
According to the Champaign Urbana Public Health District, Hispanics account for 32% of positive COVID-19 cases. However, Hispanics make up 6% of the population. Trailing behind are African-Americans at 22%, but with a population of 13%. The CUPHD said it has noticed the number of cases in minority communities go up again.
"We've had clients at the refugee center who tested positive for COVID-19," said Lisa Wilson, who is the executive director at the Refugee Center in Champaign.
Wilson told WAND News immigrant families, who are essential workers, have gotten sick.
"They have to work," Wilson said. "They need the income to support their families and they're in an incredible difficult situation right now."
Despite the disparity in numbers, Champaign County health experts said minorities are not getting tested for the virus as much as their white counterparts. Testing for COVID-19 in Champaign is available to everybody, even if one is not showing symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.