ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A nearly 150-year-old abandoned church caught fire Wednesday night in Rockford.
According to NBC affiliate WREX, the north side of the former Rockford Masonic Cathedral, located at 607 Walnut Street, caught fire at about 6:24 p.m. Wednesday. Flames quickly spread due to the wooden structure.
Firefighters plan to demolish the now-weakened church. It has been abandoned for several years.
Due to the intensity of the flames, crews battled flames in a defensive position. Firefighters wore protective clothing due to asbestos in the roof tiles.
As of an 8 p.m. media briefing, there were no injuries.
A cause is unknown at this time. When asked by WREX if the fire may be suspicious, Fire Chief Derek Bergsten ruled out an electrical issue being the cause because the church has no power.
The year 1869 is edged into a wall of the church. At one point in history, it was the Metro Christian Center.
