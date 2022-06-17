SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – It is a document which set a new course in U.S. history and changed the course of the civil war. The Emancipation Proclamation, signed by President Lincoln, which freed black Americans from slavery.
“It’s a vital document to understanding Americas long road to freedom,” said Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum Executive Director Christina Thompson Shutt. “It allows for the enlistment of African American men into the armed forces and so that really helped to turn the tide of the war by having this additional fighting force.”
A copy of the Emancipation Proclamation is on display from this Sunday to June 20th. Protected behind glass it is located on the ground floor of the library. Admission is free.
It is one of 48 that were signed by Lincoln. Only 27 known copies remain. The original handwritten version was destroyed in the Chicago Fire of 1871. The copy on display in Springfield was donated to the State of Illinois in 1937 by Jesse Jay Ricks, a noted document collector from Chicago.
