PLYMOUTH, Mass. (WAND) - A historic monument was vandalized on Monday, officials in Massachusetts said. Plymouth Rock, the monument marking the arrival of the Mayflower was tagged with red spray paint.
Several other landmarks were also vandalized throughout the town as Plymouth celebrates its quadricentennial, according to Town Manager Melissa Arrighi.
A historic granite bench, decorative clam shells, a nearly century-old statue — "the Pilgrim Maiden" — and the National Monument to the Forefathers have all been targeted, Arrighi said.
We are saddened and sickened by the recent vandalism in our historic town. This is just one of our historic monuments that was hit. We will begin clean up as soon as possible and the police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/kQeTxO7sor— Melissa Arrighi (@MelissaArrighi) February 17, 2020
The monument, completed in 1889, is thought to be the largest solid granite monument in the world.
"Seeing this type of disrespect for the historic reminders of the Mayflower story is both sad and unsettling," said Lea Filson, executive director of a local tourism group, See Plymouth.
"The outpouring of concern and anger over the incident has been a positive ending to a thoughtless gesture," she said, according to NBC Boston.
Unfortunately, this type of crime is not uncommon.
"This kind of thing happens two to five times a year," the official, Bill Hickey, a spokesman for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, told the site. "It's just the nature of where it is."
The graffiti has since been cleaned up and police are investigating.