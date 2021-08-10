SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Leland Farmhouse on Willemore and Wiggins Avenue will be demolished this week.
The home was built in the 1860's and was the original property when the area was just farmland.
"This is a part of our history," said Theresa O'Hara. "I mean if you look around in the neighborhood, this is the only home built like this. This is the only home that is just so old. This tells us of our history, this tells us of the family that lived here."
O'Hara is a member of the group Save the Original Leland Farmhouse. The group formed when they found out the house was set to be demolished.
The group sent emails to the homeowner asking him to not tear the home down. However, the demolition is still set to take place.
"Time's up. Did we have conversations about where to move it? Absolutely. Were we able to get someone in to assess to see if the house was even moveable to get some type of estimate of how much and how long it would take? No, we just never had the permission or the time," said O'Hara.
The group said they found out about the demolition only 10 days before it was scheduled to happen.
The homeowner said the property was purchased to turn it into extra yard space for the home next door.
However, they have agreed to donate a small portion of the house to the group.
"We will move it off of his property obviously and then we will set up some type of small commemoration or small museum dedicated to this house and the families that had been there," said O'Hara.
