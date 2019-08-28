DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An iconic piece of history on Lake Decatur is set to be demolished, according to Tate and Lyle.
The Staley Pump House and Fellowship Club was created in 1919, followed by the creation of Lake Decatur in 1920-1922.
On the upper level of the house was a ballroom that hosted many events and parties in the house's glory days. The lower level held the pumping station.
Tate and Lyle released a statement saying the process for demolition is moving forward.
“We have filed the paperwork and are now working with the appropriate local and state officials to move through the process towards demolition of the Pump House. Some limited demo activity is taking place now and the demolition process will continue over the next year.”
The pump house is located on the north side of the Route 36 bridge.