SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A historical marker will be erected later this year on the grounds of the Old State Capitol to commemorate Barack Obama's 2007 and 2008 presidential campaign announcements from the building's lawn.
The Old State Capitol Foundation and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the plan Thursday, the 15th anniversary of Obama’s Feb. 10, 2007, announcement in Springfield that he would seek the presidency.
Obama went on to be elected as the first African America president of the United States and the fourth Illinoisan elected to the office.
