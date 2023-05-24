DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - History of the Heartland is an organization that aims to gather stories and preserve history.
"This week we had stained-glass stories where we visited four beautiful historic churches here in Decatur. Saturday we had the history showcase which was an open house at eight of our historic venues here in the city," said Bret Robertson, Chairman of History of the Heartland.
For Historic Preservation Month, a film will be played at the Avon Theater named "Our Decatur 1955" where it will show the streets and businesses of Decatur circa 1955.
The Avon Theater itself is rich in history as it's been in Decatur for over a century.
"The way it makes you feel when you come here it just kind of feels like you're at home watching a movie and it's really special when grandparents can bring their grandchildren because the grandparents of those grandchildren came here when they were kids," said Avon Theater employee, Megan Houston-Markwell.
Over at the Millikin Homestead, visitors will be able to learn all about the seven mansions on Millikin Place on a self-guided tour.
"We usually have a historic walking tour in some historic neighborhoods in the city. We'll actually have actors in front of some of the mansions on Millikin Place to explain the history and a little bit about the early owners of those beautiful houses on Millikin Place," said Robertson.
Another event to look out for is on June 3rd, at Fans Field Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a Fans Field of Dreams Exhibit Game in the afternoon.
