DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur is home to the African-American Cultural and Genealogical Society of Illinois.
The facility is located in the 200 block of W. Eldorado St. The outside shows just some of the pride you will find inside.
"What we are trying to do to enhance our building and what is my dream is to make it available to everyone, not just the young. But to everybody who would like to see what's in here and there is a treasure in here," said founder Evelyn Hood.
Hood has transformed space in the former church building to tell a story.
"Not by myself - we have had so many students and other people that have poured their time painting, doing exhibits, put in so much work here, and this is why we have this wonderful piece in the city, so unusual (and) so unique," Hood said.
Each floor is a history lesson. The first includes an exhibit of inventors, created by sixth grade students of Decatur Public Schools.
"You walk in and you see that and you see another wonderful exhibit of black dolls. A person in the community, she had a doll collection and depicts as back in the day as being ugly but we made a beautiful exhibit out of it ... you take things and turn it around, and you also get a feel of the Civil War that's on the first floor," Hood said.
After that, the Middle Passage to the U.S. is detailed in the basement.
"How we came over from Africa. We talk about how the Africans had a straight route from Sierra Leone, West Africa to Charleston, S.C.," Hood said.
More exhibits detailed a search for freedom in the United States. In addition, attention-grabbing displays show gut-wrenching pictures of Emmett Till and showcase the history of Rosa Parks.
Hood has changes she wants to make to the facility through a fundraising effort. She's hoping to making the library on the second floor more accessible to everyone.
"I would like to have a small elevator that will go to all of the floors and a atrium and add that addition to our building," she said.
The campaign is called Still I Rise, and it has a lofty $1 million goal! Click here for details about how to donate.
