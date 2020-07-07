DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Saturday July 4th in Danville. Police say the driver left the scene of the crash.
The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 a.m. when 26-year-old Tyler Rodriguez was walking on US Route 150 by Henning Road when a car hit him and drove off. Rodriguez died due to injured sustained in the crash.
Police believe the driver was traveling in a Silver Sedan.
Illinois State Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has any knowledge of the crash contact ISP at (217) 278-5004. Callers can remain anonymous.
