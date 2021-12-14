(WAND) - Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. announced the company plans to raise its minimum wage to $18.50 starting Jan. 1, 2022.
In a press release, the company spoke to a track record of having 12 minimum wage increases in the last 13 years. Leaders said they were one of the first retailers to set a nationwide minimum hourly wage "well above the federal minimum wage."
The last increase was in 2014, when the company went up to $15.
“We have a long track record of taking care of our employees,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green. “In 1998, we made the decision to close our stores on Sundays, and at 8:00 p.m. the rest of the week, to provide employees time for rest, family, and worship. We’ve also worked hard over the years to provide the best pay and benefits in retail, which has allowed us to attract and retain an outstanding group of associates to serve our devoted customers.
“We are thankful for our success as a company and thrilled to begin the new year by sharing that success with thousands of our employees."
Hobby Lobby also offers benefits to eligible employees. These include what the company called an "outstanding" medical, prescription, and dental plan, a 401(k) with a generous company match, a flexible spending plan, long-term disability benefits, life insurance, vacation pay, personal paid time off benefits with annual buyback, holiday pay, chaplain services, and an employee discount.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.