LOS ANGELES (WAND) – It’s official “Hocus Pocus 2” is getting a sequel. The move has been greenlit after Disney found their director.

Adam Shankman announced on Instagram that he would be the director for “Hocus Pocus 2” and for “Disenchanted” (Enchanted Two)

Shankman has directed “Hairspray,” “Rock of Ages,” “A Walk to Remember” and “The Wedding Planner.”

"Hocus Pocus 2" will be released on Disney's popular streaming service, Disney+. Casting has not been announced but Collider reports writer Jen D'Angelo is trying to find a way to bring back the original Sanderson sisters in some capacity — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

