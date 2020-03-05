LOS ANGELES (WAND) – It’s official “Hocus Pocus 2” is getting a sequel. The move has been greenlit after Disney found their director.
Adam Shankman announced on Instagram that he would be the director for “Hocus Pocus 2” and for “Disenchanted” (Enchanted Two)
Yep.... Thanks with all of my heart dear @disney Looks like Il be working on a looooooottttt of magic for awhile... I feel incredibly honored and humbled to be guiding forward these two Disney crown jewel legacies. My only hope is to honor those who came before me and build something new and exciting, as I desperately try to not let down the fans and enchant the new initiates! Fingers crossed! Xo
Shankman has directed “Hairspray,” “Rock of Ages,” “A Walk to Remember” and “The Wedding Planner.”
"Hocus Pocus 2" will be released on Disney's popular streaming service, Disney+. Casting has not been announced but Collider reports writer Jen D'Angelo is trying to find a way to bring back the original Sanderson sisters in some capacity — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.