EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Hodgson Mill of Effingham announced a voluntary national recall of specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour.
The 5 lb. bags of flour might be contaminated with E. coli which was discovered through sampling raw uncooked flour. H
Hodgson Mill has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses.
The only product affected by the recall is:
Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour (5 lb.) UPC 0-71518-05009-2
Best By Date 10-01-2020 and 10-02-2020 with lot codes listed Lot# 001042 & 005517
Use By and Lot Code information can be found on the bottom back panel of the 5 lb. Bag. Used By date and Lot Code, along with their location on the bag, must all match in order to represent flour affected by this recall.
E. coli is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing, or boiling products made with flour.
Symptoms of pathogenic E. coli illness include acute, often bloody diarrheal illness and abdominal cramps. Children, the elderly, and immunosuppressed individuals may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe illness which may cause the kidneys to fail.
Consumers are reminded to wash their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter.
This lot of flour was milled at an ADM Milling Facility in St Louis, MO and repacked at Hodgson Mill, Inc. facility in Effingham, IL and was distributed by Hodgson Mill through retailers and distribution nationwide and sold online.
Consumers who have purchased 5 lb packages of Unbleached All-Purpose White Wheat Flour with specific lot codes are told to throw it out or return it to where it was purchased for a refund.