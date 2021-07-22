DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Congress may be getting close to a $579 billion infrastructure deal that could greatly improve Illinois roads and bridges.
“I think it’s got a good chance of being a reality next week,” U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) told WAND's Doug Wolfe. “Hold on tight. Because it’s going to help us a lot. This is money that’s going to go into things that we desperately need. Repairing highways. Money spent as well on bridges. Believe me, we want to make sure our bridges all around this country are safe.”
Durbin said negotiations between Republicans and Democrats are moving forward and in a matter of hours, they can put the final language together. The Illinois Democrat adds money will also be available for removing toxic lead water service lines from old homes and buildings.
There will also be money for transit and buses.
