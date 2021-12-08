SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A holiday blood drive is planned for Dec. 15 in the Springfield area.
The drive is happening as part of a partnership between the Springfield ImpactLife Donor Center and State Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield). It will happen from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at ImpactLife, located at 1999 Wabash Ave. in Springfield.
"We are still experiencing a blood shortage that began in 2020,” said Butler. “While there are many ways to support our communities through giving this time of year, I encourage those who are able to consider giving the gift of life through donating blood this holiday season. Your donation could save up to three lives.”
To donate, a person can contact the Donor Center by calling (800)747-5401 and using group code 61247, or by visiting this link.
Donors need to be at least 17 years old, or 16 if they have parental permission through a form available here. They need to weigh more than 110 pounds and a photo ID is required.
