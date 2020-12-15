JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A long-term care facility in Jacksonville has a holiday lights display set up for the public, along with its residents and staff, to enjoy.
Members of the public are invited to drive by and look at thousands of lights and holiday decorations set up at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
“This holiday season is especially welcome by everyone, given the challenges we’ve all faced this year,” said Sawyer Zaerr, administrator of Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab. “This display of lights is one way we are bringing joy to our residents and employees, plus everyone in our region. Driving by with children helps build their excitement of the season and lets us all spread some joy to everyone who views them this holiday season.”
The display is an extension of the facility's Healthcare Heroes initiative. Leaders said during the week of Thanksgiving, all employees claimed a free pie. Through the end of the year, a "Heroes Need to Eat" table in the break room provides employees with drinks and snacks to keep them fueled during the holidays.
A "Caregiver's Pledge" from earlier in the summer of 2020 paired employees who committed to earing facemasks, practicing social distancing and using good hand hygiene at all times on and off the job with branded facemasks. The goal of the initiative was to show support for those working to stop the spread of the virus during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.