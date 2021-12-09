URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Holiday cheer with a German twist came to Urbana this Christmas season with the Riggs Christmas Market.
The outdoor market treated the public to food, craft vendors, drinks and a giant glass Christmas tree. Hot spiced wine was a popular drink choice.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt Riggs, co-owner of the Riggs Beer Company,
"A German Christmas market is something that is very commonplace in Europe," he said. "My wife is German and we lived there for several years and we really enjoyed going to the Christmas markets while we lived there. That's something that we didn't really have much of here, at least locally."
The market is open for four weekends between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2021, with the last day being Dec. 19. See the above hyperlink in this story for the full schedule.
