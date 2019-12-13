RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - The Baldwin Asylum haunting group is back featuring their Holiday Horror haunt.
This is the second year for the December haunting event. Owner Marc Dams said they love haunting so much, they decided to continue the scary season into December.
"It's become more prevalent in the state, more shows this year and Christmas has a lot of commercial characters that we can have fun with," he explained.
People have the opportunity to walk through the Christmas asylum. Jason Thorn works as a makeup artist and on the fabrication, and said the festival haunt is a great take on the holidays.
"(Holidays) it's stressful, it's scary enough as it is so this is our way of having a little fun with it and giving back," he said.
Dams and Thorn said when they first thought of the idea for a holiday haunt, they knew they wanted to find a way to give back. This year money collected will go to the Crisis Nursery, Falcon Football and Rantoul Athletics Department. Both men agreed, this was a chance to give back to a community that shows them so much support.
"Without them we wouldn't be here," said Thorn. "The community support from as far away as Chicago. We have people coming over from Indiana and way past Peoria, so it's our way of giving back locally to our community."
The haunt opens Friday at 7 p.m. at 2040 Lon Drive in Ranoul. For more information about tickets and further information, click here.