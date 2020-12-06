(WAND)- One woman is making sure families are happy this Holiday season.
This past Thanksgiving, Jessica Lozada-Tapia, wanted to help feed a handful families in need.
Instead, her mission expanded more than she could imagine, helping put a Thanksgiving Meal on the table for families who could not afford a proper meal.
“21 families were delivered their food for meals, one being a family of 15 that 15 people, 12 of them were kids. And I remember the mom saying my kids know it's Thanksgiving and I have nothing to put on the table. “ Lozada tells WAND News.
Now, she wants to keep her mission rolling for the Christmas holiday.
Lozada says she went through a rough patch with her family and now wants to pay it forward. “It's okay to go through that struggle, as long as when you get through the after that struggle, you pay it forward. And that's how I kind of feel about it.”
Lozada wants to help at least 35 families for Christmas and she is well on her way.
“My goal for Christmas is to reach 35 families. If we can do more, great but so far. I'm up to like 15 donors which is amazing because I literally just started this project. So, if I can get to the 35 or more I definitely will.”
She is helping match families in need with Christmas Sponsors.
She says she wants to “match you with somebody who's willing to donate for two kids and then I would tell them exactly what their ages are and their gender. So, it's more specific than doing kind of like a toy drive. And it's a little bit more personal.”
To help Lozada reach her goal, you can sponsor a family or donate to help feed families in need. Contact her on Instagram.
