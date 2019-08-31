(WAND) - Here's good news for Americans hitting the roads this holiday weekend, motorists will enjoy the cheapest Labor Day Weekend gas prices in three years!
At that time, the price was $2.20 per gallon on average.
Although demand is high, the supply rate isn't high enough to really raise the price at the pump.
Gas Buddy is predicting that the national average gas price this weekend will be about $2.55 per gallon. That's down nearly 30 cents from last year.
The cost of gas on Labor Day itself may be the third lowest in the last decade.
Heading into fall, gas prices are expected to drop even more, possibly below $2 dollars a gallon in some states, with the transition back to cheaper winter blend gasoline.