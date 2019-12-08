CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The holidays are here and for some it's a time to go all out on their Christmas trees. For others, it's a chance to show off something a little tinier.
One local woman, Roberta Morris, is displaying her holiday collection of miniature villages every weekend during the month of December.
She says the inspiration to share her tiny villages all started about 26 years ago.
"Since 1993..my mother gave me my first house," said Morris.
She says each house she has collected in those years has created their own story. Over the years, she says others have started donating their collection to her.
"People are actually bringing houses to us and asking us to bring them to the display. This was grandma's house please do something with it...this was my husband's he built it for the grandkids please add it to your display," she said.
She says right now she has more than 500 pieces displayed and she still has a couple of more that she's trying to find space for.
The display is free for all to see. She says all she asks is for donations to send off to the American Cancer Society.
This year, the display can be found at 505 S. Neil Street in Champaign.