SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WAND) - A popular Indiana amusement park will open at 50 percent capacity Wednesday, June 17.
Holiday World will sell date-specific tickets online. Guests are asked to come with a ticket in hand to make sure they can enter.
Park President Matt Eckert said, "We want to make sure everyone who shows up gets to enter the park. While we know some complexities are going to be necessary, we want to try to keep this process as simple as possible. If you have a Season Pass or a ticket with the date on it, you're all set to come enjoy the parks. It's that simple."
The plan is to open Holiday World first, and then open Splashin' Safari no later than July 4.
Guests will use a new virtual queuing system this year that will have people enter the queue from their smartphone and then return and wait only five to 15 minutes in a physical queue. Those who do not want to use a smartphone can use a barcoded wristband.
90 hand sanitizer stations will be set up in the park, and high touch areas, including attractions, will be more frequently sanitized.
