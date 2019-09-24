URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A judge told the accused killer of Holly Cassano, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he is convicted of the 2009 murder.
Michael Henslick was arrested in Aug. 2018 for the Nov. 1 2009 murder of Holly Cassano. The 22-year-old was stabbed to death in her home in the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park.
On Tuesday, Judge Heidi Ladd told Henslick the state is seeking a sentence of natural life for Cassano's murder.
The motion to seek natural life was filed by State's Attorney Julia Rietz. The typical sentence is 20 to 60 years, according to the News-Gazette.
Prosecutors say Henslick's DNA from a tossed cigarette butt was what tied him to the crime a year ago. He was arrested on Aug. 28 after the Champaign County sheriff's investigators had state crime lab results linked to Hanslick's DNA. The evidence was found at the crime scene a decade earlier.
Henslick's case was continued to Nov. 26.
