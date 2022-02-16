CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Holocaust Education Center of the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation is hosting an exhibition entitled “The Auschwitz Experience in the Art of Prisoners.”
The exhibit presents the fate of the victims of the largest German concentration and extermination camp, KL Auschwitz, through the works of those who survived.
The exhibit is comprised of artwork by twelve survivors of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. The 24-panel exhibit is made up of 60 pieces that depict the experiences the survivors had during the Holocaust.
The exhibit has never been shown outside of Europe and is on loan from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, Oświęcim, Poland, and sponsored by the Holocaust Education Center of the Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation.
Teachers and the general public will have the opportunity to learn about the history of the Holocaust and the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp through the exhibit. Teachers are welcome to bring their students to the exhibit to learn more about this significant event in human history.
For more information about the exhibit or if you are interested in hosting the exhibit contact:
Linda A. Bauer, Executive Director
Champaign-Urbana Jewish Federation
503 E. John St.
Champaign, IL 61820
217-367-9872
Brian B. Kahn, HEC Co-Director
217/369-5039
Robert Lehmann, HEC Co-Director
217/267-7417
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.