KRAKOW, Poland (WAND) - A Holocaust survivor and Terre Haute, Indiana resident Eva Kor has passed away.
Kor passed away while in Poland on a trip to a former Auschwitz concentration camp where she talked about her child experiences.
She was the founder of CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center.
Kor and her sister, Miriam, were sole survivors of her immediate family. She was 10 when she survived the Holocaust.
Kor married another survivor, moved from Tel Aviv, Israel, and then to Terre Haute, Indiana where she learned English.
She had two children and worked in real estate for 34 years. r
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released the following statement following her death:
“The world just lost a giant with Eva Kor’s passing. Janet and I loved and adored her. Everywhere she went, Eva brought light into darkness and provided comfort to those in pain unlike anyone we’ve ever met. From her against all odds survival as a young girl in Auschwitz to her peace spreading message based from home in Terre Haute, Indiana, her relentless and optimistic example inspired the world. Her angelic spirit will live on in the countless souls she saved from ongoing confusion and torment. Janet and I are reminded just how blessed we are to have her as a friend. We will miss her laughter, her wisdom and her passion. We call on every Hoosier to look above on this Independence Day and say a prayer for Eva and the family and nation she leaves behind.”